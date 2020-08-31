Ryan agreed Monday with the Giants on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Giants had a clear need for help in the secondary with second-round rookie Xavier McKinney (foot) out indefinitely, and the versatile Ryan -- who has experience at safety and as a slot corner -- is about as good of a replacement as New York could have hoped to find. Ryan was one of the top IDP options out of the secondary in 2019, compiling a career-high 113 tackles to go with 18 pass breakups, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks over 16 games with the Titans. He'll likely struggle to replicate those numbers in New York, though his familiarity with first-year head coach Joe Judge from their time together in New England should at least ease Ryan's transition to his new team.