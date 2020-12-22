Ryan collected nine tackles (seven solo) during Sunday night's 20-6 loss to Cleveland.
Ryan has been active in statistical areas across the board, collecting 83 tackles, nine pass deflections, three forced fumbles, an interception and a sack in his debut campaign with the Giants. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been holding up well in coverage, containing opponents to a 57.4 percent completion rate with two touchdowns over 47 pass attempts thrown in his direction. Ryan tandems with Jabrill Peppers at safety as the 5-9 Giants aim to keep playoff aspirations alive with a Week 16 upset of the Ravens.