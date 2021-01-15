Ryan notched 94 tackles (68 solo), one sack, nine defended passes, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 16 games with the Giants in 2020.

Ryan linked with the Giants via a one-year deal last offseason, and he proved instrumental in revitalizing the team's secondary. The versatile 29-year-old suited up at a number of positions for New York in 2020, including free safety, box safety and slot cornerback. As a result of his strong play, he earned a new three-year deal in December which includes $20 million guaranteed.