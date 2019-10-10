Carter (neck) is active for Thursday's contest against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Carter carried a true questionable tag throughout most of the week after missing Week 5, but will suit up against New England and should slot into his normal starting role at linebacker. Carter and the rest of the Giants defense will face an enormous test attempting to slow down a Patriots offense that has rolled through its first five opponents.

