Carter had three solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's loss to the Patriots.

Carter sat out Week 5 with a neck injury but played 50 defensive snaps Thursday after being listed as questionable. The 23-year-old has 17 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 sacks in five games this season.

