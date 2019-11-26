Carter notched four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Carter suited up in 56 of 76 defensive snaps in the game, and now sits at 37 tackles (20 solo), 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 10 games this year. The 23-year-old has carved a nice role for himself in the defense, as he's suited up in at least 50 snaps in nine of 10 games this season. He and the Giants defense will face a tough matchup when they take on Green Bay in Week 13.