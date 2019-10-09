Carter (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Patriots, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Carter was inactive for this past Sunday's game versus the Vikings, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity all week. He figures to be a true game-time decision Thursday, as he's expected to go through testing with the trainers before the inactives report is released at 6:50 p.m. ET.