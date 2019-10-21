Coach Pat Shurmur expressed optimism Monday that Carter (ankle) is not managing a significant injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Carter suffered an ankle injury Week 7 versus the Cardinals, but it appears possible that he won't be required to miss time. What the starting linebacker is able (or unable) to do in practice this week will inform his chances of suiting up versus the Lions on Sunday.

