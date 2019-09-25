Play

Carter (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear when Carter suffered this injury since he played 77 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 3, which is average for the second-year pro. Carter will look to get healthy in time for Sunday's game versus the Redskins, as he'll be counted on to contain Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson while pressuring Case Keenum into mistakes.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories