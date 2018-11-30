Carter is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears with a hip injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Carter was a non-participant at Thursday's practice but apparently showed enough Friday to earn the questionable tag. Connor Barwin would be tasked with additional snaps as a reserve outside linebacker should Carter be unable to play.

