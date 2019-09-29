Play

Carter (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Washington, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

It's unclear how Carter picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game early in the fourth quarter. As long as Carter is sidelined, Tuzar Skipper and Oshane Ximines could see an increase in reps.

