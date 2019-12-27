Play

Carter (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

Carter began the week not progressing but worked as a full participant Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old should play his usual snap share for the Giants in the season finale.

More News

