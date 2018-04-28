Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Scooped up by Giants

The Giants selected Parker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

This is a steal for the Giants considering he was projected by some to be a late-first, early-second round target. Carter (6-foot-6, 242) is a tremendous athlete that had a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 130-inch broad jump at the combine. He plays outside linebacker and showed at Georgia that he has the movement skills to cover opposing running backs and tight ends. That said, he also has the ability to rush the passer when given that task. Carter should push for playing time as a rookie, possibly as a challenger to Kareem Martin.