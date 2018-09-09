Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Starting in pro debut
Carter will start in place of Olivier Vernon (ankle) is Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Selected in the third round of this year's draft, Carter was slated to begin his career as a reserve pass rusher until Vernon suffered a high-ankle sprain exactly two weeks ago (Aug. 26, to be precise). As long as Vernon remains in recovery mode, Carter will get the nod on the weak side after accruing 14 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in 83 games at Georgia.
