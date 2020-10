Carter has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys after being carted off the field with an Achilles injury, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

Carter suffered a non-contact Achilles injury, which often signals a season-ending injury. The Giants likely will run an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but it's unfortunate news for an already struggling defense. Carter has recorded 15 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup this season.