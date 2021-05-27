Carter (Achilles) is participating in full-speed individual drills during Wednesday's OTA, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Carter underwent season-ending Achilles surgery following a rupture in mid-October of last year, so his participation in OTAs suggests he's made a relatively speedy recovery. Barring a setback of some kind later in the offseason program, Carter should be ready to retake his spot at outside linebacker after amassing 15 tackles (11 solo) and a sack over five games last season.