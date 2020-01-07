Play

Carter accumulated 45 tackles (25 solo), 4.5 sacks, five defended passes and one forced fumble across 15 contests in 2019.

Carter improved on his rookie statline by two solo tackles, one defended pass and a half-sack. Since being selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he's logged two straight seasons with 15 appearances. The 24-year-old's consistency should earn him a similar role in New York's linebacker corps for 2020.

