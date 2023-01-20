The Giants elevated Polk from the practice squad Friday to the active roster for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Polk, an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State, spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on the Giants' practice squad but was never elevated to the active roster. Per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, Polk's elevation is likely a reward for his time and work on the practice squad, which suggests the wideout isn't expected to see many snaps during the playoff matchup.