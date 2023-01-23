Polk signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Monday.
Polk signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May, though he did not survive the team's final roster cuts and he was eventually cut from the practice squad Sept. 27. The 21-year-old then immediately signed with the Giants' practice squad, and he received his first elevation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Eagles. While he did not see any action during this contest, Polk will now have a chance to carve out a more significant role ahead of the 2023 season.