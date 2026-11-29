Fields caught four of eight targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Colts.

Fields led the Giants in receiving yards and targets, caught J.J. McCarthy's lone touchdown pass and tied Malik Nabers for the team lead in catches. The rookie third-round pick scored a 25-yard touchdown on a fourth-down catch in the second quarter after securing a 48-yard catch to set up a first-quarter field goal. This was the best game of Fields' young career, as his previous career high was 83 yards, which came in Week 7 against the Texans. Fields will look to build on this performance in Week 13, when the Giants host the 49ers in a battle between NFC division leaders.