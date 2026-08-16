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Giants' Malachi Fields: Hauls in score in preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fields caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

The rookie wideout needed every inch of his 6-4 frame on the Giants' lone TD of the afternoon. Early in the second quarter, Jaxson Dart got flushed out of the pocket and tossed up an off-balance 15-yard pass into the end zone that Fields skied to snag over 5-10 linebacker Ivan Pace in coverage. Fields, a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has a clear path to the No. 2 receiver job in New York, with veteran holdover Darius Slayton and former Steeler Calvin Austin as his main competition. Standing out as a red-zone threat to complement Malik Nabers might be his best way to win it.

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