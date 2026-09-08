Fields appears on track to open the season as the Giants' No. 2 receiver after the team released Darius Slayton on Monday, Matt Iegros of USA Today reports.

The longest-tenured player on the Giants roster, Slayton looked like the leading candidate to handle the perimeter role opposite No. 1 wideout Malik Nabers (knee), but those duties could end up falling to Fields, a third-round rookie out of Notre Dame. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Fields showed impressive size-adjusted speed during pre-draft testing, and after drawing positive buzz in training camp and the preseason for his physicality and ability to make plays downfield, the Giants may have felt comfortable moving on from Slayton. The Giants still have veterans Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham on hand to push for playing time in two- and three-wide sets, but Fields often took reps ahead of both players while Nabers was sidelined or limited to non-contact portions of practice for much of camp.