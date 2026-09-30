Fields caught both of his targets for 19 yards during the Giants' 12-7 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Fields' 44 snaps on offense were actually second-most among Giants wide receivers behind Malik Nabers (50), though the former finished fourth on the team in targets behind Nabers (six), tight end Isaiah Likely (five) and running back Cam Skattebo (four). Fields has logged two catches in each of the first three games of the regular season, but the rookie third-rounder and the rest of the Giants pass catchers will take on the Cardinals in Week 4, with Arizona's defense ranking second-to-last in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers.