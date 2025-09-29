Nabers (knee) has been confirmed to have suffered a season-ending torn right ACL tear as the result of his MRI on Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Nabers suffered the injury while attempting to make a leaping grab on a deep pass attempt from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart during Sunday's upset win over the Chargers. His injury is a brutal blow to both Dart's development and New York's passing game as a whole, which will now turn to Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt as starters in three-wide sets, as well as offer further opportunities for tight end Theo Johnson. The Giants have yet to officially confirm the severity of Nabers' injury, but the second-year wideout is expected to land on IR in short order.