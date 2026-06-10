Giants' Malik Nabers: At 80 percent mark in rehab process

Giants coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he's "very hopeful" Nabers (knee) will "be back soon", estimating that the wideout has completed 70-80 percent of his rehab process, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It sounds much more optimistic than Harbaugh's quotes from three weeks prior (May 21), when he told reports that Nabers was in the "slog of [his rehab], the grind of it." Harbaugh now estimates that the star wideout is three-fourths of the way through his rehab, which perhaps sounds promising, yet still makes Nabers highly unlikely to be ready for the start of training camp. While the Giants have yet to comment on expectations for the regular season, fantasy managers should assume a high level of risk that Nabers isn't ready for Week 1. His injury entailed a a meniscus tear in addition to an ACL tear, and he had a procedure in April to remove scar tissue that formed after the initial surgery (Oct. 28).