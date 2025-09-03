Nabers (toe/shoulder/back) wasn't listed on the Giants' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers thus will be available to the Giants offense Sunday at Washington after contending with multiple health concerns throughout the offseason and training camp, namely back tightness that sidelined him until Aug. 19. Last Wednesday, he told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that the issue was "a minor thing" and wasn't going to be a problem moving forward, which has come to pass. In two matchups with the Commanders last season, Nabers combined for 19 catches (on 29 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown.