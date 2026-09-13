Nabers (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Cowboys, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

During pregame warmups Sunday, Nabers took part in an extensive workout with a member of the Giants' training staff before joining his fellow wide receivers to catch passes from QB Jaxson Dart and company. Shortly thereafter, the Giants didn't include Nabers among their Week 1 inactives, meaning he's back in action for the first time since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee Week 4 of last season. It's unclear what kind of workload he'll be able to handle, but New York's No. 1 WR will be available to Dart and the offense.