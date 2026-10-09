Nabers (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

When Nabers kicked off Week 5 prep with a DNP due to a knee injury, he told Connor Hughes of SNY.tv that he did "as much as I could." Nabers was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday before head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the wide receiver will "be ready to play Sunday," per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Now that Nabers has received clearance to do so, he'll continue to act as the top pass catcher for QB Jameis Winston.