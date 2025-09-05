Nabers (back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers tended to a number of health concerns during training camp and the preseason, notably back tightness that plagued him most recently. The Giants even held him out of drills Friday due to the injury, as coach Brian Daboll told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. In the end, though, Nabers will be available as the top target for starting QB Russell Wilson as he looks to build upon the 109-1,204-7 line on 170 targets he put together as a rookie last season.