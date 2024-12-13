Nabers (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers missed last Friday's practice due to a hip flexor injury, but he still was active this past Sunday versus the Saints, earning 94 percent of snaps and gathering in five of 10 targets for 79 yards. He then kicked off this week with back-to-back limited listings with the same health concern before the Giants cleared him for Week 15 action. Nabers will be on the receiving end of passes from Tommy DeVito on Sunday with Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) doubtful to suit up.