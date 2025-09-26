Giants' Malik Nabers: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nabers (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
He's played through one injury or another in nearly every game since entering the NFL, with concussion protocol being the only thing that's actually kept him off the field or limited his snaps so far. Nabers should be busy again this Sunday in Jaxson Dart's first NFL start.
More News
-
Giants' Malik Nabers: Gets back to limited Thursday•
-
Giants' Malik Nabers: Will practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Malik Nabers: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Malik Nabers: Struggles in primetime•
-
Giants' Malik Nabers: Massive numbers in OT loss•
-
Giants' Malik Nabers: Slated for full practice•