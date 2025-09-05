Coach Brian Daboll noted that the Giants will "back down" on Nabers at Friday's practice, with the wideout dealing with some back tightness, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While it looks like Nabers will be limited to some degree at Friady's practice, Daboll downplayed the issue, noting of the star wideout, "he'll be all right." In any case, Friday's final practice/injury report will determine whether Nabers approaches Sunday's season opener against the Commanders with an injury designation or not.