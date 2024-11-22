Nabers missed the media-access portion of Friday's practice because of a groin injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Duggan notes that the same thing happened Week 7 when Nabers was coming back from a concussion -- he cleared the protocol but had a groin injury added mid-week on the Giants' practice report. He then took 93 percent of snaps in a 28-3 loss to the Eagles, catching four of eight targets for 41 yards. Nabers had at least 10 targets and six catches in three subsequent games, but without any TDs and no more than 71 yards in any of the contests. He now has the added challenge of a QB change with Tommy DeVito replacing the recently released Daniel Jones, although the bigger short-term concern for fantasy managers is Nabers' health, as his dominant volume makes him worth starting whenever active even if the efficiency outlook is poor. The team's official injury report Friday afternoon/evening should provide a hint as to whether Nabers is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.