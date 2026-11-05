Nabers didn't practice Thursday due to a knee injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers opened Thursday's session working on the side with trainers, and afterward he told Art Stapleton of USA Today, "I'll be good," as it pertains to his status for Week 9. In any case, the reason for Nabers' absence is a knee issue, which could be related to the right ACL tear that ended his 2025 season in Week 4. He'll have one more chance to prove his health Friday, at which point the Giants may tag him with a designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.