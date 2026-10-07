Nabers didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After Wednesday's session, Nabers relayed to Connor Hughes of SNY.tv that he did "as much as I could" while tending to undisclosed soreness, and now the nature of that discomfort has been revealed. It's a bit concerning that Nabers went down as a DNP with a knee issue to begin Week 5 prep, especially since he's a year removed from tearing his right ACL. In any case, his status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday at Washington.