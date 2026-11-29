Nabers caught four of six targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Colts.

Most of Nabers' production came on a 56-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter, but he was relatively quiet the rest of the way against the Colts' Sauce Gardner-led secondary. Malachi Fields caught four of eight targets for 140 yards and a TD while no other teammate had more than one catch or two targets. Nabers failed to reach five catches in a game for the first time since Week 2 but posted his highest yardage total since Week 7. He'll remain a crucial component of the Giants' passing game in Week 13 against the 49ers.