Head coach John Harbaugh said Nabers (knee) "practiced fully" Friday and will be "full go" for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

That's not to say Nabers won't be tagged with a designation once the Giants post their final Week 9 injury report Friday, but it appears his absence from Thursday's practice due to a knee issue was merely a blip on the radar. He's strung together four consecutive 100-yard performances, a stretch in which his receiving line sits at 36-509-2 on 51 targets. Nabers' presence will be key for New York's offense led by J.J. McCarthy, who will be making his second start of the season since assuming the Giants' QB1 role.