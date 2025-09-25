Nabers (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers made a brief exit in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs when he broke up a deep shot from QB Russell Wilson in the end zone that left the wide receiver in pain on the turf for a spell. He followed up Wednesday's lack of activity with some drills Thursday and now has one more chance to practice this week before the Giants potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers. If Nabers is able to suit up this weekend, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart.