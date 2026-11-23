Nabers brought in seven of 12 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 23-18 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Nabers was in the familiar position of leading the Giants across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and the third-year star also snapped a four-game touchdown drought with an eight-yard grab in the second quarter. Nabers has at least five catches in eight straight contests and three double-digit target tallies within that span, and the 2024 first-round pick should continue to be the subject of plenty of J.J. McCarthy's attention in a Week 12 road matchup against the Colts next Sunday.