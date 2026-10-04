Nabers caught six of seven targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-24 win over the Cardinals.

It was Nabers' best effort of the season, as he began to build some chemistry with new starting QB Jameis Winston, The duo connected on a 25-yard TD in the second quarter, Nabers' first trip to the end zone in 2026, and his 39-yard grab on the Giants' first possession helped set up a field goal. The third-year wideout will take an 18-208-1 line on 26 targets through four games, and renewed optimism in his big-play upside without Jaxson Dart (knee) under center, into a Week 5 road clash with the Commanders.