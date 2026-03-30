Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Monday that he is "hopeful" Nabers (knee) will be ready to play by Week 1 of the upcoming campaign, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Nabers played in only four games last season, as he tore the ACL in his right knee Week 4 against the Chargers and ended the campaign on IR. Schoen said Monday that he is optimistic about the star wideout being ready to play from the get-go in the coming season, though the GM also expressed the need to be cautious. "Like I always say, we'll see," Schoen said. "As long as there's not a setback or whatever it may be, optimistic Week 1, he'll be ready. But again, you just never tell with these things and how they're going to react or if there's any setbacks. But he's in a good spot right now mentally and physically." Fantasy managers who have their sights set on Nabers will certainly look for further updates to emerge ahead of draft day.