Coach John Harbaugh said Nabers (knee) participated in individual and team drills at Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Nabers has had a notable week, from telling Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com on Monday that he was unsure about his status for the season opener to not being seen at the open portion of Tuesday's practice. He ended up mixing into drills Tuesday after the session was closed to the media, and Harbaugh's comments Wednesday indicate Nabers was somewhere between a limited and full participant. The Giants are required to post their first Week 1 injury report next Wednesday, and how Nabers is listed there may be telling ahead of the Giants' Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13.