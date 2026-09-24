Nabers said Thursday that he received "good results" on X-rays on his right shoulder, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Nabers missed some time during Monday's 28-6 loss at the Rams, a contest in which the Giants lost QB Jaxson Dart (knee) for the rest of the regular season. With Jameis Winston under center for most of the Week 2 matchup, Nabers finished with just one catch (on four targets) for one yard. Nabers officially went down as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, and restrictions on his workload may continue the rest of the week, but his comments indicate that he'll be able to play through his current health concern.