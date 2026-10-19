Nabers caught 12 of 15 targets for 165 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Saints.

Jameis Winston got benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter after throwing his second interception of the day, but Nabers stayed busy no matter who was under center for the Giants, leading the team in catches, targets and receiving yards. The third-year wideout topped 100 yards for a third straight game, a stretch in which he's racked up a 29-398-2 line on 42 targets, but a potential full-time switch to McCarthy under center will create a little extra uncertainty for Nabers heading into a Week 7 tilt against the Texans.