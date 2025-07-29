The Giants do not believe the shoulder injury that caused Nabers to leave the practice field under his own power early Tuesday to be serious, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nabers fell on his left shoulder while working as a blocker during a running play in team drills Tuesday, and he left the field with team head trainer Ronnie Barnes under his own power, but the decision to not have him return to practice was reportedly only a precautionary measure. New York has a rest day Wednesday, so Nabers' next chance to retake the practice field will come Thursday. It wouldn't be surprising to see New York take a cautious approach to the star wideout's recovery, and absences at such an early stage of training camp shouldn't be overblown, but Nabers could use all the reps available as he works to build chemistry with a trio of new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart.