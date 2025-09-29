Nabers (knee) has been placed on IR by the Giants, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Salomone also relayed earlier Monday that coach Brian Daboll confirmed Nabers will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. With Nabers officially on IR, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt are poised to lead the teams' WR corps going forward, with Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski also available to mix in. In any case, losing the 2024 first-rounder for the rest of the campaign is a huge loss for a New York offense now helmed by rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Given the timing of his injury, Nabers -- who is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN -- has a chance to be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, though the Giants have yet to outline a estimated timetable for his recovery.