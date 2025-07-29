Nabers exited Tuesday's practice session early after appearing to injure his shoulder while blocking on a run play, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers walked off the field under his own power with a trainer, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. There aren't any indications that Nabers has sustained any sort of significant injury, with Dan Duggan of The Athletic noting that the second-year wideout may have simply been shaken up, but he at least appears done for the day. The 2024 first-round pick began training camp as a full practice participant, though head coach Brian Daboll has suggested that the toe injury that kept him sidelined throughout OTAs may need to be managed.