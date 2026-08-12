Giants' Malik Nabers: Likely to join team drills soon

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Nabers (knee) may mix into team drills as early as next week, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

On a day in which Nabers didn't do much at practice, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Harbaugh quelled any fears of a setback with his comments afterward. Nabers has missed just one practice so far in training camp, mostly being contained to individual drills and work on the side as he closes in on completing his recovery from the ACL and meniscus tears that he suffered in his right knee Week 4 of last season. Assuming he fares well once he rejoins team drills, he'd put himself in a good position to be available Week 1 versus the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13.