Nabers (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Nabers exited Monday's 28-6 loss to the Rams in the first quarter due to a right shoulder injury but was able to return to the contest, finishing with one catch (on four targets) for one yard. Granted, Jameis Winston took over for an injured Jaxson Dart after the first series of the contest, and now Nabers will be working with Winston for the foreseeable future with Dart slated for surgery on his injured left knee. Nabers will have two more opportunities to get back to full participation this week before the Giants potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.