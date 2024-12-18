Nabers (knee/foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Nabers has dealt with numerous health concerns during his rookie campaign, but the combination of knee and foot issues is a new scenario. Even with four different QBs taking snaps for the Giants this season, he's reeled off a 90-901-4 line on 140 targets through 12 games. Nabers' status thus will be one to monitor as the week goes on to ensure he'll continue to be available in the fantasy playoffs.